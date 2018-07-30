New stickers adorn 'F*** Trump' truck calling out Sugar Land police

SUGAR LAND, Texas - New stickers calling out Sugar Land Police Department officers adorn the vehicle of a woman accused of felony fraud, but perhaps known best for her longstanding dispute with area officials over her expletive-laced President Trump truck decals.

KPRC2 spotted the stickers Monday when Karen Fonseca was to appear in court. The decals say “F*** Sugar Land Police Dept.”

Four names were also given in decals below that statement. KPRC2 has confirmed three of the names are Sugar Land police officers. It's unclear who the fourth person is. KPRC has learned those officers arrested Fonseca's husband on the charge of resisting arrest and two outstanding warrants, according to Doug Adolph, media relations in Sugar Land.

Fonseca told KPRC2 she does not intend to take a plea deal in the fraud case, but rather intends to fight the charge until it is dismissed.

Fonseca's day in court was reset to Sept. 10.

"We're not giving up. We're not giving up the fight," Fonseca said.

Fonseca, along with her husband, Miguel Fonseca, said the fraud charge dates back several years to a civil case. She says criminal charges were only filed after authorities got wind of the bumper stickers on her truck.

Several more were added after her husband was arrested three weeks ago, accused of resisting arrest by the Sugar Land police.

Fonseca believes she and her husband have been and continue to be targeted by authorities.

"We do believe they are being picked on because of freedom of speech and putting a sticker on their truck," Brian Middleton, Fonseca's attorney, said.

Fonseca says she won't back down or keep quiet and she wants others to do the same.

"A lot of them come up to me, and they're like, ‘You're setting a good example for us, you're fighting for us,’ and that's what it's all about,” Fonseca said. “If they can see I can do it, then they can do it too."

Fort Bend County Sheriff Troy Nehls has said Fonseca had already been indicted on the felony fraud charge when they found out about the bumper stickers.

Nehls has called this a sad situation, and called the bumper stickers disgusting, but will not comment any further.

There’s no comment yet from Sugar Land police.

