Who are the 3 new retailers coming to the Houston Galleria?

HOUSTON - There are three new retailers slated to open in The Galleria this year.

According to Simon Property Group, Panerai, Jo Malone London and Hope & Henry have all announced they will be opening in 2019.

Italian luxury watchmaker Panerai will open its first Houston location this fall in the Neiman Marcus wing on level one. The new store will be 885 feet.

Jo Malone London opening in Houston Galleria November 2019.

Jo Malone London will be bringing their fragrances, bath and body products, candles and more to the Nordstrom wing of the Galleria on level two. Opening in November, this will be the second Jo Malone boutique in Houston.

Hope & Henry will be opening in the fall in Galleria IV, level one. The store will offer clothing made out of organically grown cotton. Hope & Henry will have a clothing selection for people of all ages including children and babies. The new store will be 2,259 square feet.

Aside from these three stores opening this fall, The Galleria has had openings and store renovations and relocations this summer.

Aesop, opened in level one near the Galleria financial center. Aesop offers a variety of skin, hair and body care products. The products use a unique blend of plant-based and laboratory-made ingredients. The Galleria is Aesop’s third Houston store.

In May, Ralph Lauren revealed a new and updated location in Galleria II, level one.

In June, Salvatore Ferragamo started a renovation project that is expected to finish this fall. Salvatore Ferragamo has temporarily relocated to Galleria level two near Neiman Marcus.



Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.