New report shows higher rate of violence against LGBTQ in Texas

By Lea Wilson - Digital News Editor

HOUSTON - Houston leaders will unveil Wednesday a new report that shows an epidemic of violence against LGBTQ Americans and Texans. 

According to the report, seven LGBTQ persons were killed in 2017, three of them Houstonians. It’s the highest record in 20 years, community leaders said.

During the news conference,Houston police Chief Art Acevedo will unveil new police training to protect transgender Houstonians.

The conference will be held at 10 a.m. at the Houston police headquarters.

The unveiling comes during Crime Victims' Rights Week.

