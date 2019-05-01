New park set to open in downtown blocks away from Toyota Center

The space of a new proposed park in downtown Houston that will be designed by Lauren Griffith Associates and is expected to be open in October 2020.

HOUSTON - A new park is coming to downtown Houston, according to the Houston Business Journal.

The proposed park will "occupy three-fourths of a block bounded by Bell, San Jacinto, Leeland and Fannin streets in the southern portion of downtown Houston," the publication said.

Local firm Lauren Griffith Associates will lead the design of the park.

The space is about three blocks away from the Toyota Center.

Proposed features for the park include "sustainable plantings, safe pedestrian and bicycle connections, interactive water features, functional art and on-site food service."

The park is expected to open in October 2020 and will be managed by the Downtown District.

