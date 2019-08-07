A pet and kid-friendly beer garden? A new one has opened in Spring Branch

HOUSTON - Next time you think you need to ditch the kids and pets to enjoy an outdoor bar, think again.

The new Lazy Oaks Beer Garden in Spring Branch — which opened in July — allows both kids and dogs, according to Eater Houston.

There are plenty of different beers on tap and food options, including wings, the Risky Biscuit, fried chicken sandwiches and smoked brisket bites.

They are now open seven days a week, Sunday to Thursday from 11 a.m. to midnight and Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 2 a.m.

Lazy Oaks Beer Garden is located at 10158 Long Point Road in Spring Branch.

Here are some pictures of their unique bar food options

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.