New Orleans-inspired restaurant, The Juicy Crab, opens its doors in northwest Houston

HOUSTON - All the way from Georgia, a New Orleans-inspired seafood restaurant has opened its doors in northwest Houston.

The Juicy Crab is located near Willowbrook Mall at 17278 Tomball Parkway officially opened June 10, but it will hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the restaurant's grand opening.

The event will be from noon to 4 p.m. Thursday. Customers can enjoy a live DJ and participate in giveaways, along with other specials.

The Juicy Crab's Cajun-style menu carries a variety of seafood options, from boiled to fried, along with its drink menu. The owners, the Chen family, were inspired to create a New Orleans-inspired restaurant after every family member loved the way seafood was cooked in the city.

