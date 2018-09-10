New memorial to honor victims of 9/11 in Pennsylvania

SHANKSVILLE, Pa - Tuesday marks the 17th anniversary of the September 11 terror attacks.

A new memorial in Pennsylvania honors the passengers who were killed on the hijacked flight that crashed into a field in Shanksville.

The Tower of Voices was dedicated in a ceremony Sunday. It includes unique wind chimes to honor the 40 victims.

Despite the rain, friends, family and community members gathered in Shanksville to honor those who lost their lives on 9/11.

"The wind carries their voices and that made this always a living, breathing memorial. So to have these chimes put their voices in a pure sound that will always be here, their presence is alive and it's important," said victim family member Lori Guadano.

The Tower of Voices serves as a symbol of strength and courage, reminding us to take action even in the face of adversity.

"I look at those 40 heroes as they were our first fighters. We sent people over there to kick some butt, but they were the first 40," said Harvey Stratton, who attended the memorial dedication.

The Tower of Voices stands tall at 93 feet at the entrance of the park.

40 chimes inside represent each one of the passengers and crew members on board.

"It's a wonderful way to come to this site and to hear their voices all the time. That's something that we all hoped to have happen and now it's finalized," Guadagno said.

Eight of the 40 chimes are currently installed in the tower. The rest are expected to be delivered and added later this fall.

