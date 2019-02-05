New luxury high-rise slated to be tallest downtown residential tower

HOUSTON - Hines has officially announced plans for a downtown apartment tower.

The international real estate firm revealed the plan for The Preston, "a luxury for-rent residential high-rise community" on its website Tuesday.

According to the news release, the tower will go up on the on the corner of Preston and Milam streets, adjacent to Market Square and the landmark Hogg Palace building.

The site is where the Houston Chronicle’s parking garage used to sit and will neighbor “Hines and Ivanhoe Cambridge’s 1-million-square-foot office tower, which is under construction at 800 Texas Avenue,” according to the release.

There will be 373 residences in the 46-story high-rise, and it is slotted to be the tallest residential tower in downtown.

According to the website, the building will feature a beautiful view of downtown and beyond.

“Rotating the building diagonally to Houston’s grid provides wider uninterrupted views from all the residences,” said Jorge Munoz, principal of Munoz + Albin, the project’s design architect. “The massing and geometry of the tower are a response to the building’s immediate context, maximizing long distance views, natural light and direct views of Market Square Park.”

Residents will have access to several amenities including a 24-hour concierge, valet parking, a sky deck, a private resident dining room, a catering kitchen, a zero edge pool, cabanas, daybeds, yoga lawn and private terrace, a state-of-the-art gym with on-demand virtual fitness classes and much more.

Construction on the project is scheduled to start March and is expected to be completed in 2022.

