New Houston public works director appointed months after previous official resigns amid bribery case

HOUSTON - Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner announced the appointment of Carol Ellinger Haddock as director of Houston Works and Engineering Department Thursday.

Haddock is a licensed engineer who has worked in the private sector as well as city, county and federal governments, the city said in a press release.

The department manages and plans the city’s infrastructure, according to the release. Haddock has worked in the city department since 2005 and has served as acting director since July, it said.

If approved by council, she will become the first woman to serve in the role.

Karun Sreerama, who previously held the role, was considered the victim of alleged bribery attempts involving Houston Community College trustee Chris Oliver. He was placed on administrative leave July 12.

Haddock served as the acting director until she was formally appointed to the new role.

