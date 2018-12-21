Nephew confesses to killing aunt, uncle who went missing, police say

HOUSTON - The nephew of Houston-area siblings who went missing earlier this year has been charged in connection with their deaths after he confessed to killing them, police said.

Ramon Escobar, 47, was charged with capital murder in the deaths of Rogelio Escobar, 65, and Dina Escobar, 61, who went missing in late August within days of each other. Rogelio Escobar and Dina Escobar were brother and sister.

Dina Escobar's van was found in Galveston days after the siblings were reported missing.

Ramon Escobar was arrested in California in September in connection with a series of attacks there that left two homeless people dead and several others injured.

Houston police said they interviewed Ramon Escobar a few days after his uncle and aunt were reported missing, but did not have any direct evidence of his involvement in their disappearance. Days later, Ramon Escobar fled to Southern California, police said.

KPRC/HPD Pictures of Rogelio Escobar and his sister, Dina, who were reported missing in Houston on Aug. 29, 2018.

Police said that after his arrest in California, they again interviewed him about the siblings’ disappearance, and he denied any involvement. He later confessed to killing them, police said.

Investigators said they are still working on locating and recovering the bodies of Ramon and Dina Escobar.

