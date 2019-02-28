Nemo doesn't have to brave the river: Unwanted pet fish pond a success in Texas

SAN MARCOS, Texas - Overgrown or unwanted pet fish often end up in the nearest waterway, but in San Marcos, local officials are working to make sure that doesn’t happen with a special pond for those that don’t have an aquarium to call home.

The San Marcos Discovery Center’s fish pond is heated in the winter to keep Guppy or Nemo alive in an adorable pond with a sign that reads: “Pet Fish Drop-off Location.”

Need a new home for your pet fish? Don't use the San Marcos River - use the Discovery Center fish pond at 430 Riverside... Posted by SMTX Community Services on Monday, May 7, 2018

In addition to keeping pet fish alive, the pond cuts down on invasive species common in fish tanks becoming problematic in Texas waterways, KXAN reported.

Since its inception last year, Kristy Stark with San Marcos said the project has been successful.

