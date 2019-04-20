Neighbors of Pasadena home destroyed by fire also experience damage

A puddle of water is seen in a home April 20, 2019, in Pasadena, Texas, that is next door to a home that was destroyed by fire the day before.

HOUSTON - Neighbors of a Pasadena home that was destroyed by fire also sustained damage to their property as a result of the massive blaze.

The fire happened about 6 p.m. Friday at a home in the 300 block of Randall Street, behind Kruse Elementary School.

Investigators said a woman and her children had returned to the home and discovered the fire. High winds made the blaze difficult to extinguish, firefighters said

Yesena Rodriguez’s family owns several homes near the scene of the fire, including her parents’ home next door. She said their home suffered major water and smoke damage.

“What I could save from (Hurricane) Harvey, I brought it here to store it while my house was being remodeled,” Rodrigeuz said. “It’s a good thing nothing happened to my parents.”

Rodriguez spent her Saturday helping clean up the damage and dry out belongings.

One firefighter was hospitalized for heat exhaustion and is expected to recover.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

