Neighbors fight, detain 2 teens suspected of intentionally setting fire to a house

HOUSTON - Neighbors in a north Houston neighborhood fought with and detained two teens they claimed set another neighbor's home on fire.

The fire was reported Tuesday at Burress Street and Madie Drive.

The neighbors said they saw the two teens set a home on fire and run away. The neighbors said they quickly confronted the teens, got into a fight and detained them until police arrived.

Officials said the homeowner was not home at the time.

Firefighters said most of the home burned and it is a total loss.

The two teens are in police custody.

