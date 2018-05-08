Neighbors credited with saving baby from being thrown into dumpster

BELLE GLADE, Fla. - Vigilant neighbors are being credited with saving a 1-month-old baby from being thrown into a dumpster and suffering more physical abuse after a bizarre and troubling incident in Belle Glade, Florida.

LaChanazee Horbbs, 25, is accused of trying to throw the baby into the garbage and then violently shaking her. The baby's legal guardian told detectives she got into an argument with Horbbs Tuesday night.

Horbbs got upset and walked back towards her home with the baby. A man tried taking the baby away from Horbbs because he was afraid of her behavior, deputies said. Horbbs thrust the baby outward, causing "the baby's head to snap back," a detective wrote in the police report.

Another witness said they took the baby away from Horbbs.

