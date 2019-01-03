SWAT called after man cuts woman, barricades himself inside home, police say.

A SWAT scene is underway at a neighborhood in northwest Houston, Jan. 3, 2019.

HOUSTON - A neighborhood is on lockdown and a SWAT scene is underway at a home in northwest Houston.

According to authorities, a call came in around 4:15 a.m. Thursday about a possible domestic disturbance near Hezekiah Lane and Esther Drive.

When officers arrived, they found an armed man barricaded inside a home. A woman believed to be the man's significant other was outside the home.

Police had initially reported she was the man's wife, but then clarified they weren't sure of the status of the relationship.

Officers said the man cut the woman with scissors before she managed to escape the home.

SWAT was called out the scene and is attempting to get the man out of the home.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.