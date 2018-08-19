Neighborhood on alert after thieves caught on camera stealing SUV from home

HOUSTON - Samantha Maret said Friday morning her locked car was stolen from her driveway.

“At 4 o'clock we have a security system that was triggered,” Maret said.

The incident was caught on Maret’s Surveillance camera. The footage showed two men breaking into Maret’s Jeep Cherokee.

“It was just utter disbelief and then I got scared. I’ve got children in the house,” Maret said.

The suspects’ thrill ride would come to end near downtown Houston. Just a few hours later, police notified Maret her car had been found. The suspects T-boned a driver and then fled the scene.

Maret's car completely wrecked.

Police are still looking for the suspects. The incident happened in the Oak Forest neighborhood north of Houston.

