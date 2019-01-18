Need a ride to the Rodeo? The Woodlands is working on it

THE WOODLANDS, Texas - Being at the Houston Rodeo is awesome, but getting there can be a bit of a pain.

That’s why officials in The Woodlands are working on providing a shuttle to and from the Houston suburb.

The Woodlands Township board has approved using The Woodlands Express to shuttle residents who live on the north side to NRG Park.

It’s not a done deal yet. There are still a few details to iron out, including the location of the drop-off point.

The outlook is positive.

If and when the logistics are worked out, this is what fans will need to know:

The shuttle would operate on the weekends only.

Cost would be $25 (round trip).

There will be a link to make reservations.

