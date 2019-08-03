Nearly a dozen kids hospitalized after chlorine leak at Lake Jackson pool

LAKE JACKSON, Texas - Several children had to be hospitalized due to a chlorine leak at a pool in Lake Jackson.

The incident happened around 9:30 p.m. Friday at the Lake Jackson Outdoor Pool om Magnolia Street near Center Way.

According to the City of Lake Jackson, several families and children were at a movie event being held at the pool when the chlorine leak happened.

A total of 11 children were transported to area hospitals, six by ambulance and five by their parents, authorities said.

The City of Lake Jackson released a statement on the incident that said in part:

"We are devastated that such a joyous event turned bad and attendees, especially children, were hurt. A thorough investigation is underway, and all the necessary repairs will be made. The outdoor pool will remain closed until it can safely be reopened. Again, we extend our concern to those affected and pray for their well being and complete healing. We thank all our parks staff on site for their quick actions. We thank our first responders who helped those in need. Again, we ask the community to offer up their prayers to the children and their families."

The city also asked the parents who drove their children to a hospital to contact them, “So that we can help reach your needs.”

All 11 children who were taken to area hospitals have since been released, the city said.

