Nearly 900 marijuana plants seized from homes in Harris, Fort Bend counties

HOUSTON - Nearly 900 marijuana plants being grown in several homes were seized from an extensive growth operation in Harris and Fort Bend County during a bust.

The searches and raids were the combined effort of the Precinct 5's Narcotics Unit, Precinct 5's Major Offenders Unit, Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office and Homeland Security Investigations.

After several weeks of an extensive investigation, multiple searches were carried out on July 5 in the 7800 block of Candle Lane, the 1700 block of Pine Village, the 7700 block of Bellerive and the 10800 block of Chimney Rock.

Officials said 891 marijuana plants were seized with an estimated weight of 150 pounds. Officials said additional bags of harvested marijuana were also seized in the searches.

Three suspects are charged with felony possession of marijuana. Officials said federal charges are pending.

