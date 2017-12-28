Nearly $25,000 in equipment stolen from Houston small business owner on Christmas Eve

HOUSTON - While the old saying is a picture is worth a thousand words, for Michael Vayner it's worth a whole lot more. It's his livelihood.

Michael Vayner, Co-Owner of PicMe Events said, "I've been working 24 hours straight every day."

Part-owner of PicMe Events, the Photobooth company caters to anything from weddings and parties to everything in between.

"This mirror provides such an entertainment value to any event," Vayner said

But the day before Christmas and the very same day he was supposed to set up for a wedding, he faced a major set-back in the form of a burglary.

"I always come through this lot right here when I'm ready to hook it up. Just as I turned in, I looked. No trailer. I literally got out of my car and dropped to my knees," Vayner said.

Inside that stolen trailer the Photobooth unit itself, specialty lights, props and even red carpets and an iPad.

All of it gone, totaling nearly $25,000.

"To have this happen it hurts it hurts a lot," Vayner said.

Even worse, Vay Ner sank pretty much all he had left into the business, all the while still recovering from Hurricane Harvey.

"Losing everything in Harvey and losing this is a sock to the stomach, to the wallet, everything," Vayner said.

Vayner is now trying to track down his trailer and get back to capturing client's special moments.

And with the help of Houston police, he's hoping the thieves next picture will be their mugshots.

"It's sad that they would prey on people who are working really really hard build their lives and in one fell swoop they just take everything away from you," said Vayner.

A GoFundMe account has been set up to assist Vayner.

