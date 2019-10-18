'You are special': Photo shows just how hard labor and delivery nurses work

One woman wanted to give the public a peek inside the life of a labor and delivery nurse and how hard they work by posting a photo of her sister after working more than 53 hours in four days.

Laura McIntyre posted the photo, which has now gone viral, of her twin sister, Caty Nixon, in tears after having a hard day at work. In the post, McIntyre said Nixon had just delivered a stillborn infant.

she's gonna kill me for this pic, but can we just give it up for nurses for a minute? • caty just wrapped up her fourth... Posted by Laura McIntyre on Thursday, 10 October 2019

She also said her sister sometimes forgets to take care of herself while she's taking care of her patients.

"The good times are so good, and the bad times are heartbreaking," Nixon told TODAY. "I'm here for all of it."

McIntyre wanted to dedicate the post to not only her sister, but to all nurses and to tell them that they are special and a blessing to their patients.

"Labor and delivery nurses are physically, mentally and emotionally there for their patients every single day," McIntyre told TODAY. "The amount of love coming from this post is outrageous."

