Woman's neck sliced open in freak lawn mower accident

BRIDGEWATER, S.D. - A South Dakota woman is lucky to be ok after a flying piece of debris sliced her neck open while her husband mowed the lawn this week.

Andy Jensen was mowing the lawn when Kendra Jensen went outside to pick up their child’s toys. Without either of them noticing, the lawnmower kicked up a piece of debris.

"I thought that I got hit by a rock, it felt like something hit me, and then fell off me,” Kendra told KSFY. “I didn't know that my neck had been sliced open."

It wasn’t until Kendra touched her neck that she noticed the blood. Seeing his wife in pain, Andy immediately jumped into action, grabbing the trauma kit he kept in his car.

"I just put my thumbs in it, and started going with the gauze," Andy said.

An ambulance arrived quickly and took Kendra to the hospital where they stitched up her neck. Kendra never learned what hit her neck, but she’s fortunate to be all right. The debris narrowly missed her carotid artery, trachea and vocal chords.

After her hospital visit, Kendra posted pictures to Facebook for her family and friends. Those photos have now been shared more than 17,000 times on Facebook.



