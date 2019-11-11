Woman who called friend to say she was in a shoot-out remains missing

Police found a cabin with multiple bullet holes. No one was found in the cabin, but authorities said they found a handgun registered to Quintal, as well as her cell phone, car and purse.

BENZIE COUNTY, Mich. - A Michigan woman called her friend to say she was involved in a shoot-out with two men in October, police said. She hasn't been seen since.

Adrienne Quintal, 47, called a family friend at 2:34 a.m. on October 17 asking for help, the Benzie County Sheriff's Office said. She told her friend she had shot one man in the face, and the other man was shooting at her, according to the sheriff's office.

She asked the friend to call police and give them an address on Indian Hill Road in Honor, Michigan, the sheriff's office said. Honor is about 250 miles north west of Detroit.

Deputies responded to an address at 2:50 a.m. but could not find a disturbance. They called dispatchers and were given a corrected address where they found a cabin with multiple bullet holes in a window around 3:15 a.m.

No one was found in the cabin, but authorities said they found a handgun registered to Quintal, as well as her cell phone, car and purse.

While no blood or evidence of someone injured was found in the cabin, investigators did find spent shell casings that suggested multiple shots had been fired from inside of the cabin to the outside.

Deputies used K9 search teams and thermal imaging cameras to search the woods around the cabin but did not find anyone.

Now, the Benzie County Sheriff's Office and the Michigan State Police are asking anyone with information about Quintal's whereabouts to call authorities.

The-CNN-Wire ™ & © 2019 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.