Woman uses duct tape, plastic wrap on house to protect it during storm

DAVIS, Fla. - One woman is going to extreme measures to protect her home ahead of Hurricane Dorian.

Brittany Vidal, of Davis, Florida, is plastic-wrapping her home, securing it with close to 300 sand bags and duct tape.

She's lived through Matthew and Irma, and her home flooded during both storms. Now she is considering raising her home but trying the plastic wrap for now.

"Hopefully our barricade will do something for us this year, but at least we can immediately start getting fans, get things going," she said.

Vidal lives in what is considered Zone A. Zones A and B are made up close to 149,000 people who were asked to evacuate. Vidal says for now she is staying put.

Millions are under mandatory evacuations along the east coast as weather experts continue to track Hurricane Dorian's path.



Copyright CNN