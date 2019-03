Woman, homeless man in GoFundMe scheme plead guilty

CAMDEN, N.J. - A homeless man and a woman have pleaded guilty to federal charges in a GoFundMe scheme that prosecutors say netted $400,000 with a phony story about him coming to her aid.

Thirty-six-year-old Johnny Bobbitt, of Philadelphia, pleaded guilty Wednesday to conspiracy to commit money laundering, and 28-year-old Katelyn McClure, of Bordentown, New Jersey, to a charge of conspiracy to commit wire fraud.

Prosecutors say Bobbitt conspired with McClure and her then-boyfriend Mark D'Amico to make up a story in 2017 about Bobbitt giving McClure cash for gas when she was stranded along a Philadelphia highway.

The scheme raised $400,000, which the couple claimed would be donated to Bobbitt. Instead New Jersey authorities said the three split the money. GoFundMe says it has refunded all the donations.

All three still face charges in state court. D'Amico has denied any wrongdoing.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.