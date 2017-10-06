Woman caught on camera stomping small dog inside elevator

AVENTURA, Fla. - A South Florida woman has been arrested after surveillance video inside an elevator in Aventura showed her repeatedly kicking and abusing a small dog, authorities announced on Thursday.

Police said the incident happened Sept. 20 inside an elevator at Artech Condominiums at 2950 NE 188th St.

Police said employees at the building saw the surveillance video and notified police.

Detectives identified Keevonna Wilson, 24, as the woman in the video and arrested her Sept. 26 on an animal cruelty charge.

"There's no excuse at all to do that to a small innocent animal. None," Aventura police Sgt. Chris Goranitis said.

According to an arrest report, Wilson was upset with her dog because she went to the bathroom in the elevator.

"You never take it out on an animal. That's horrible," neighbor Paula Riordan said.

The dog, Chasity, was removed by Miami-Dade Animal Services investigators and received medical treatment.

According to the dog's medical report that was taken Sept. 27, the dog appeared to generally be in good health, but appeared to be in pain when her abdomen and lower back were touched.

The report stated that the dog had bruises on her abdominal area and the outside part of her ears.

Miami-Dade County Animal Services spokeswoman Lilian Bohorquez said in an email that the dog is being cared for at a Miami-Dade Animal Services-approved foster home.

Once Miami-Dade County Animal Services is legally granted custody of Chasity, they will place her up for adoption.

