Woman accused of stealing at Staples is just pregnant with twins

PINEVILLE, N.C. - A manager at an office supply store in North Carolina has been fired after a pregnant woman shopping there was confronted about what she was concealing beneath her shirt: "Twins," she said.

Sherell Bates tells WSOC-TV she was paying for back-to-school supplies Friday when a police officer had her step aside and explain what was under her shirt.

Bates says she responded that she's 34 weeks pregnant with a boy and a girl, but he didn't believe her. So she lifted up her shirt to expose her belly.

Staples says the manager apologized and her purchases were refunded.

"No mom should have to go through that," Bates said.

Staples subsequently said in a statement Monday that the manager of the Pineville store "did not follow correct protocol" and was fired.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.