Police describe wild Walmart scene with naked man, mom doing karate, and cornbread-thieving dog

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. - A mother is accused of ripping up store displays while her son exposed himself and her dog tried to steal a box of cornbread at a Walmart in Eau Claire, Wisconsin, Wednesday, police say.

Officers were called to the store after hearing that a woman and her dog were shoplifting items from the store.

In a Facebook post, police said they found Lisa Smith, 46, screaming in the Walmart entryway and trying to catch her dog "Bo." They also say Smith’s son, Benny Vann, 25, was in the store causing problems.

Last night shortly before 8:30pm Officers were called to Walmart for a retail theft in progress. They were told a... Posted by Eau Claire Police Department on Thursday, April 11, 2019

Police say Smith came into the store with her unleashed dog "Bo." While Bo ran up to customers, Smith erratically started pulling apart store displays and placing them in her cart. Police say when she was asked to leave, she started doing karate moves in the parking lot. In the meantime, police say Bo got a box of Jiffy Cornbread Muffin Mix and tried to leave the store.

Police arrested Smith and say she tried to kick out a window of the police car.

Police say while Smith was being arrested, Vann had made his way to the back of the store and removed all of his clothing, exposing himself to other customers. Vann, police say, took clothing from the store’s racks.

When officers approached Vann who was riding a scooter, police say he refused to stop and attempted to run over an officer. Officers stopped the scooter and arrested Vann.

Smith was arrested for disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, and bail jumping. Vann was arrested for lewd and lascivious behavior, disorderly conduct and retail theft.

Police say Bo was caught by officers in the store and brought to the Humane Association.



Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.