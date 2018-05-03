Wife, mother of 2 believed to be on the run with 16-year-old student

HATTIESBURG, Miss. - A former Mississippi teacher is believed to be on the run with a 16-year-old student.

WDAM reported Oscar and Lisa O'Neal are appalled about what they are calling a forbidden love affair between their son, Oscar O'Neal III and his former Forrest County teacher, Nicole Jackson, 30.

"I know he ran off with a school teacher that was supposed to be teaching him,” Oscar O’Neal II said.

“This lady with all this authority. She was the one supposed to be looking out for my child in school and teaching him, not going with him. I don't really know much to say, just I want her brought to justice, and I want my son home."

The last time the family saw Oscar O'Neal III was in the overnight hours Sunday.

"I believe they are together,” Oscar O’Neal II said. “He left a letter on the bed, he left us a letter saying he was leaving and pretty much moving on with her."

"When I opened the door, I found it on his bed surrounded with his pictures,” Lisa O’Neal added. “He put all these pictures of him and his daddy. And he wrote a good letter telling he loved us, we raised him right and it was nothing we did. It was his decision."

That's the same time, Jackson’s husband, Isaiah, last saw his wife of four years.

The mother of two is now wanted by Hattiesburg police.

"The Nicole I know would never do this,” Isaiah Jackson said.

Jackson was out on a $10,000 bond for sexual battery in a position of trust.

Police believe the two could be together in a dark blue Chevy Impala.

"When the truth comes out, and it will come out one way or the other, I believe justice will be served,” Isaiah Jackson said. “If the allegations are true against my wife, then I will support him (Oscar O'Neal II) as much as possible."

Neither family has heard anything from the two at the center of the investigation.

Lisa O'Neal speaking directly to her son said, "Oscar, if you are looking at us and you are seeing us on TV, if you would, would you please come home, please? Please just come to the house."

"You are killing your mom and your dad, you know?" Oscar O'Neal II added.

Hattiesburg police are asking anyone with information on their whereabouts to call Crime Stoppers.



