World Suicide Prevention Day: This is what you need to know

HOUSTON - Sept. 10 recognizes World Suicide Prevention Day. According to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, suicide is the 10th leading cause for death in the United States.

Here are some other important national statistics from the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention:

In 2017, 47,173 Americans died by suicide

In 2017, there were an estimated 1,400,000 suicide attempts

In 2015, suicide and self-injury cost the US $69 billion

The rate of suicide is highest in middle-age white men

White males accounted for 69.67% of suicide deaths in 2017

In 2017, men died by suicide 3.54x more often than women

According to the Texas Department of State Health Services:

Each day in Texas there are more than 6 suicide deaths and nearly 30 hospitalizations due to attempted suicide.

Suicide is the 11th leading cause of death for Texans and the third leading cause of death among youth ages 15 to 24.

Estimated medical costs of Texas hospitalizations for suicide attempts average $8,849 per patient, or more than $95.6 million annually.

On this day we remember all of the friends, family and loved ones that have attempted or died from suicide.

If you are struggling with suicidal thoughts, remember that you are not alone and to seek help from one of the many resources or hot lines available.

Here are some Houston resources that can help:

Crisis Intervention of Houston, Inc. offers a Survivors of Suicide support group for those grieving the loss of a loved one to suicide. They also have two 24/7 crisis hotlines. The general hotline is available at (832) 416-1177. The teen hotline is available for teens dealing with emotional drama or suicide ideation at (832) 416-1199. Teens can also text (281) 201-4430.

The National Alliance on Mental Health Greater Houston is available on their Harris Crisis Center line at (866) 970-4770. They also offer in-person family and peer led support groups.

The National Suicide Prevention Hotline is available 24 hours at 1-800-273-8255 or you can online chat through the Suicide Prevention Lifeline. The American Suicide Prevention Hotline is also available at 888-333-2377.

