What a catch! Fisherman reels in massive alligator gar

LAKE TEXOMA, Okla. - A fisherman caught a massive alligator gar in Oklahoma over the weekend.
Zachary Sutterfield of Durant, Oklahoma, reeled in the 6-foot 9-inch 170 pound fish while bowfishing on Lake Texoma.
Sutterfield needed two people to help wrangle the fish into the boat, according to authorities.
A biologist came to gather data from the gar for research, according to the Facebook post about the amazing catch.
