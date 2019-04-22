What a catch! Fisherman reels in massive alligator gar

Trey Hale, of Bryan County, shared this photo of the massive gator gar harvested in Oklahoma.

LAKE TEXOMA, Okla. - A fisherman caught a massive alligator gar in Oklahoma over the weekend.

Zachary Sutterfield of Durant, Oklahoma, reeled in the 6-foot 9-inch 170 pound fish while bowfishing on Lake Texoma.

Sutterfield needed two people to help wrangle the fish into the boat, according to authorities.

A biologist came to gather data from the gar for research, according to the Facebook post about the amazing catch.

