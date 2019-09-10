VIRAL VIDEO: Toddlers embracing on sidewalk is pure joy

NEW YORK - It's the toddler hug seen and heard around the world, and the video is lighting up social media.

Maxwell, 26 months, and Finnegan, 27 months, show pure joy at the sight of one another other, running to give each other a hug much bigger than their size.

The innocence of it all is exactly why it's going viral.

Michael Cisneros, Maxwell's dad, captured the moment.

"They just took off towards each other and got my phone out as quickly as I can to record it," he said. They are just too cute together."

Cisneros says he's not normally one to post a lot of private things on Facebook but explains why he decided to in this case.

"With all the racism and hate going on, I just think it's a really beautiful video," he said. "The reason it's getting attention is because it is with a little black boy and a little white boy but if it can change someone's mind or their view on things then it's totally worth it."

The comments are mostly positive, but there are some naysayers.

Cisneros said the moment was "definitely" not staged.

"It was just a lucky moment and I caught it on camera," he said. "Now with all the attention its getting its just a great story to tell him when he's older both of them."

The pint-sized best friends have known each other for over a year now. It's a special relationship and their parents are good friends as well.

The boys both live in the same neighborhood so they get to have regular play dates.

In fact, they just started riding the same bus to daycare together every morning.

Watch WPIX's full report above.



