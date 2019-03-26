VIDEO: Spring breakers tackle gunman in bungled robbery at gas station

OAKLAND PARK, Fla. - A group of spring breakers took matters into their own hands in Oakland Park, Florida, on Sunday when they came face to face with a man holding a gun.

The cousins from Indiana stopped for gas when a man approached them, pointed a gun at them and demanded money.

Surveillance camera footage of the parking lot shows the cousins begin wrestling with the masked man, eventually taking him to the ground and taking his gun.

Another man came to the would-be robber’s aid, helping him back to their getaway car, but they didn’t get away with any belongings or money from the spring breakers.

The alleged driver of the getaway car, Kevin Campbell, was later arrested and appeared in bond court Monday, WPLG reported. Deputies said Campbell was the shirtless man, as seen in the video, who tried to help the gunman.

Authorities say the gunman is still on the loose.



