VIDEO: Slingshot ride's cord shreds just seconds before park passengers were to launch

Pixabay

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. - A Florida amusement park ride’s cord snapped Saturday, just as passengers aboard the slingshot-type ride were about to launch.

Station WMBB reported the cord holding the Vertical Accelerator ride shredded into pieces as a camera rolled.

It all happened at Cobra Adventure Park. Apparently no one was hurt, as the riders were removed from the ride.

Officials have not responded to inquiry from WMBB, according to its original reporting.

The ride remains in operation, according to the park. Additional inspections are expected.





Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.