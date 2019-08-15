VIDEO: Skateboarder bashes man across the face

ORLANDO, Fla. - Police in Orlando, Florida have released video that shows a group of skateboarders attacking two people downtown.

The attack happened May 1, near the intersection of East Central Boulevard and North Court Avenue.

Investigators said one person, identified as Brett Thompson, 24, was taken into custody.

At one point, Thompson can be seen crawling away onto the sidewalk like he's trying to get away.

Police said they arrived in the area that night and found a man on the ground with lacerations and blood on his face.

Police described the victim as "injured and dazed," and said he was having trouble communicating.

