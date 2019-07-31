VIDEO: Newborn baby found abandoned on porch

PHILADELPHIA - Neighbors on a street in Upper Darby, Pennsylvania find an abandoned newborn baby, just hours old.

Terrell Phillips found the baby girl wrapped in a blanket on his next-door neighbor's porch.

"Once I came out and saw the white towel. I didn't pay it no mind,” he said. “But once I saw a little arm I thought it was an animal or something like that."

Once Phillips realized it was an infant, he contacted the homeowner.

"I said, ‘It's not my baby I don't know anything about this baby.’ He said, ‘Do you?” and he said, ‘No.’ So

"I just called the cops," Thomas Daley, the homeowner, said.

It was 93 degrees when the baby was found. Police showed up to the 100 block of Engelwood Road in Upper Darby around 1 p.m. Tuesday and rushed the infant to the hospital.

Now police are scouring the neighborhood for clues to lead them to the mother.

"A child at 28 days old can be left at a hospital and or a police station without any criminality as long as the child's safe,” Upper Darby Police superintendent Michael Chitwood said. “Now mom is facing charges of recklessly endangering and endangering the welfare of a child."

As police work to track down the mother, the good Samaritans just hope the newborn finds a loving home.

"I just want the best for that little girl that's all," Phillips said.

Authorities say hospitals in the area have been told to be on the lookout for the mother. They suspect she lives in the neighborhood.

