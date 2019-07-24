VIDEO: Jimmy John's delivery worker puts mouth to drink before dropping off order

LYONS, Colo. - A Jimmy John’s delivery driver was caught on camera putting his mouth on a customer’s drink before delivering an order near Chicago.

A Ring doorbell camera captured the moments before her order was delivered, NBC Chicago reported.

Video shows the worker carrying a box and holding a drink. As the delivery driver stands at the front door, he appears to put his face to the cup.

Homeowner Emily Brems said her 12-year-old son saw the video and told his mother what happened, NBC Chicago reported. The family did not eat the food and called the store.

The Jimmy John’s franchisee shared a statement with the news statement, saying in part, “the behavior seen in this video is not consistent with the standards we expect from our employees and we have taken appropriate action with the individual involved. We’ve formally retrained our employees on food safety and have made it right with the customer.”

It’s unclear whether the employee remains with the Jimmy John’s franchise.

For more on this situation, go to the original report.



