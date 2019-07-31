VIDEO: Customers tackle murder suspect amid chaos of convenience store robbery

PHOENIX - Customers tackled a murder suspect and disarmed him in Phoenix, Arizona last year, but video has just been released from inside the convenience store showing how it all happened.

Before being shot multiple times, Joel McClain Carson was wielding the gun, authorities say.

Police say the 53-year-old felon stole the weapon on May 9, 2018, and used it ambushing and shooting Efran Hernandez in the head.

After the gunfire, chaos was captured on camera – a cashier crawling to safety, the suspect barricading himself and hostages inside the store with a doughnut display.

The hostages were ordered into a corner and Carson started strutting around the store with a soda, a gun in his hand.

One hostage attacked Carson, and Carson’s gun misfired as he tried to fend off the hostage.

The other customers eventually joined in on the takedown.

One man managed to take the revolver before they all run out.

Everyone escaped by one employee who hid in a back room of the store.

For nearly an hour after the attack, Carson gets cigarettes, drinks alcohol and talks to a hostage negotiator.

Finally, a SWAT team shot what appears to be tear gas through the window and bursts in, shooting and injuring Carson.

Hernandez didn't make it to the hospital alive.

Carson spent a week in the hospital, and after his release, admitted to the shooting. Carson said he "wanted police to kill him."

Carson is facing several charges including first-degree murder, kidnapping and aggravated assault.

His case has not yet gone to trial.

Copyright CNN