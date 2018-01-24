VIDEO: Bus full of students slides along icy road

SUTTON, Mass. - Twenty-nine children were on board a bus it went sliding down an icy residential road in Massachusetts Tuesday.

A woman in the Sutton neighborhood caught it all on camera.

In the video, the bus can be seen backing up, then it started sliding down the ice-covered street.

The bus slid over a mailbox and then stopped when it hit a car.

The driver of the car had stepped out of his vehicle before the crash.

No one was injured, police said.

The drivers of the bus and the car were both able to drive away.



Copyright CNN