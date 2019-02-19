VIDEO: Bird tries to fly off with small dog

(KSNV) - What started like any typical Friday evening quickly escalated to something much more traumatic for Cecilia Celis and her puppy Lulu.

"We were inside making tacos, and we hear crying. We just hear them barking and crying, so we are like 'Oh they're just play fighting' and a second later, I just look outside. We see a huge bird fly up, and I yell at the bird, 'get off my dog! Get off my dog!" Celis recalls.

Surveillance video from Celis' Las Vegas home shows her rushing outside to her two-pound Yorkie, who was in the talons of a large bird, possibly a hawk.

Another angle of the footage shows Celis running out with a pillow, fighting to free her puppy.

The 15-year-old swings and hits the bird three times before the bird finally lets Lulu go.

2019 NBC News affiliate