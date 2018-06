ANDERSON, S.C. - Video captured a man catching an 11-month-old boy who was dropped out of a second story window to escape an apartment fire Tuesday night in Anderson, South Carolina.

The fire started just before 8 p.m. at the Ashford Cove Apartments.

Ben Phillips, a witness, said the mother of the child also jumped out of the window.

The 11-month-old and his mother have minor injuries from jumping out of the window, Phillips said.

