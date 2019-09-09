VIDEO: Attempted abduction of young woman in broad daylight captured on camera

PHILADELPHIA - Security video shows a man trying to abduct a young woman in Philadelphia over the weekend.

She was able to get away, and police are now looking for the suspect, KYW reported.

The possible attempted abduction happened on North 15th Street by Ridge Avenue in North Philadelphia just before 10 a.m. Sunday morning.

A man heard the woman's screams from inside his home but didn't think anything of it until he checked his front door security camera that captured the incident. The attacker casually walks away after letting go of the woman.

The brazen ambush also happened while people are seen walking on the sidewalk across the street.

After the woman's freed, she quickly walks over to them.

She can be heard saying in a shaken voice, "He was just trying to abduct me!"

Police arrived a short time later and took a statement from the woman. Now officers want to find the guy for questioning.

Police say the woman is doing OK.

Investigators are asking anyone with information about the incident to contact authorities.



