VIDEO: American Girl doll brawl caught on camera

OMAHA, Neb. - A 17-year-old in Nebraska says she knows never to let people who are buying items from an online listing come to your home.

She thought it would be OK, though, when a grandmother wanted to buy a doll she was selling. She's now regretting that decision, KETV reported.

Sophie Wetzel, 17, started collecting American Girl dolls when she was a kindergartner.

But now that she's a senior, she's outgrown the dolls.

Sophie sells her dolls on Facebook Marketplace and always met the buyers in a public place, but decided to sell at her home, which led to a scuffle there.

Sophie's mom, Kristin Chronic, told KETV she though it would be a safe place.

"Why not, it's an American Girl doll," she said. "It's a grandma."

They say the 64-year-old woman bought the doll and left. But later, decided she wanted a different doll.

"She kept texting me and texting me," Sophie said. "I was like, 'No, I'm done with this.'"

The next day, they say the woman showed up unannounced three times. Sophie was home alone.

"Maybe 10 to 15 minutes later, I was sitting down eating dinner," Sophie said. "And then she came back, and so I hid under the table."

Sophie says her mom was there for the final visit.

Sophie says she opened the door and the woman forced her way inside.

Her mom, who was in the bathtub, ran downstairs with her phone recording.

"I go to grab the doll to get it back to Sophie," Chronic said. "She comes up and grabs my neck."

"I was so scared," Sophie said. "I was freaking out."

They say they finally got the woman to leave.

"That's why you don't have these people come over," Chronic said. "Just always be on the defense even when selling a sweet American Girl doll to a sweet little grandma. Assume that they are crazy."

Police did locate the woman who bought the doll. They ticketed her for third degree assault.



