US Rep. Elijah Cummings dead at 68 due to health complications

BALTIMORE - Rep. Elijah Cummings (D-MD), the chairman of the House Oversight Committee, has died at the age of 68 due to health complications, according to a statement from his office.

The Democrat was a major player in the impeachment inquiry surrounding President Donald Trump.

Cummings had been away from Capitol Hill for more than week after having an undisclosed medical procedure. He had previously been treated for heart and knee issues.

He was first elected Congress in 1996.

