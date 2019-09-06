TV meteorologist arrested on child pornography charge

Authorities say they received a tip that WBNS meteorologist Mike Davis had sent and received "a significant number of images of child pornography," Franklin County Sheriff Dallas Baldwin said in a press conference.

COLUMBUS, Ohio - A meteorologist at a CNN-affiliate station in Ohio was arrested Thursday on one felony charge of pandering sexually oriented material involving a minor.

Authorities say they received a tip that WBNS meteorologist Mike Davis had sent and received "a significant number of images of child pornography," Franklin County Sheriff Dallas Baldwin said in a press conference.

The Franklin County Sheriff's Office provides an update on the arrest of 10TV Meteorologist Mike Davis. Davis was arrested and charged with child pornography this morning: http://bit.ly/32oDUvM Posted by 10TV - WBNS on Thursday, September 5, 2019

Ohio's Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) task force received a tip regarding Davis's internet activity about two weeks ago, and a week later "that information was confirmed and more evidence was gathered," Baldwin said.

An arrest warrant was executed at multiple locations -- including the TV station in Columbus -- Thursday morning. He was arrested at his home and is currently being held at the Franklin County Jail, according to police records.

It's unclear if Davis has an attorney. WBNS reported that Davis declined an interview with the station at the jail.

The alleged crimes are punishable by up to eight years in prison and a $15,000 fine, Baldwin said at the press conference.

"Mike Davis has been employed at 10TV for 31 years. We will cover this story with the same ethical standards we would any other case," the station said Thursday in a report on their website.

Davis, 50, is scheduled to be arraigned Friday at 9 a.m. in Franklin County Municipal Court.

