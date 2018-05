President Donald Trump delivers remarks in the East Room of the White House on July 17, 2017, in Washington. (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON - President Donald Trump will be among the speakers Tuesday at the 37th Annual National Peace Officers’ Memorial Service.

The 10 a.m. event will be held at the U.S. Capitol, where a wreath-laying ceremony will also be held.

Attorney General Jeff Sessions is also expected to speak at the event.

Click2Houston.com plans to offer a livestream of the service.



