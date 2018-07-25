Trump's Hollywood Walk of Fame star vandalized

Donald Trump was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on January 16, 2007 in Hollywood, California.

LOS ANGELES - A vandal has destroyed President Donald Trump's star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Los Angeles police Officer Ray Brown says the vandalism was reported around 3:30 a.m. Wednesday and someone was subsequently taken into custody. Brown did not have any further information about the person.

Brown says a pickax was used in the vandalism.

The star placed on Hollywood Boulevard near Highland Avenue in 2007 recognizes Trump for his work on the reality show "The Apprentice."

Trump's star was previously vandalized by a man swinging a sledgehammer and pickax days before the November 2016 election.

