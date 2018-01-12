Trump immigrant comments gather criticism

President Donald Trump expressed frustration behind closed doors with people coming to the US from "sh--hole countries," The Washington Post reported Thursday.

"Why are we having all these people from sh--hole countries come here?" Trump said, according to the Post, which cited two people briefed on the Thursday Oval Office meeting with lawmakers.

When lawmakers in the meeting floated restoring Temporary Protected Status for some immigrants, Trump grew frustrated and shocked the lawmakers with his "sh--hole" comment in reference to African countries and Haiti, according to the Post.

Trump then suggested the US should bring in more people from countries like Norway, the report said.

A person briefed on the meeting told CNN that Democratic Sen. Dick Durbin was running through a proposal listing countries that would be covered by TPS protections in exchange for ending the visa lottery. The person said when Durbin got to Haiti, Trump began to ask why we want people from Haiti in the US and asked why we want more Africans.

The President then said, according to this person, why do we want all these people from "sh--hole countries" coming here -- and added that the US should get more people from countries like Norway.

Reached for comment about the article, White House spokesperson Raj Shah did not deny the remark, but instead said in a statement that Trump "is fighting for permanent solutions that make our country stronger by welcoming those who can contribute to our society, grow our economy and assimilate into our great nation."

The source told CNN that White House adviser Stephen Miller was at the meeting, and White House chief of staff John Kelly attended part but probably not all of the meeting.

The Trump administration late last year announced it would end the TPS designation for Haiti, a move that could affect tens of thousands of Haitian immigrants. Likewise, the Department of Homeland Security on Monday announced it would end protections more than 200,000 Salvadorans, and on Thursday the White House rejected a bipartisan immigration proposal, including a fix for people protected under the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program.

Thursday's comments weren't the first to draw criticism for Trump.

During a June 2015 speech announcing his candidacy, Trump referred to some Mexican immigrants as "rapists."

"When Mexico sends its people, they're not sending their best. ... They're sending people that have lots of problems, and they're bringing those problems with us. They're bringing drugs. They're bringing crime. They're rapists. And some, I assume, are good people," Trump said.

In an attempt to tout his support among African-Americans, the then-presidential candidate pointed to a black man in a crowd at June 2016 rally in California, calling him "my African-American."

"Oh, look at my African-American over here. Look at him," Trump said. "Are you the greatest?"

Gregory Cheadle, then a GOP California congressional candidate, said he was the supporter to whom Trump pointed. Cheadle said the comment didn't offend him.

The President's remark in 2016 came as he recalled an incident earlier that year when a black supporter of his assaulted a protester at an Arizona rally as he was being escorted out of the building by police.

During an August 2016 campaign stop, Trump argued that African-Americans have been struggling and taken for granted by the Democratic Party, and should consider voting for him in the November general election.

"You're living in poverty, your schools are no good, you have no jobs, 58% of your youth is unemployed -- what the hell do you have to lose?" Trump told a crowd in Michigan.

During a November 2017 event at the White House honoring World War II Navajo Code Talkers, Trump referred to Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren by his nickname for her -- Pocahontas.

"I just want to thank you because you are very, very special people. You were here long before any of us were here," Trump said. "Although, we have a representative in Congress who has been here a long time ... longer than you -- they call her Pocahontas!"

The President then turned to the Code Talkers behind him and said to one man: "But you know what, I like you. You are special people."

The President didn't name Warren in his remarks.

