Trump confirms ISIS leader's death

Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, the leader ISIS, had been in hiding for the last five years.

(CNN) - President Trump confirmed the death of ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi this morning during a press conference at the White House.

"Last night the United States brought the world's number one terrorist leader to justice. Abu Bakr al-baghdadi is dead," Trump said. "He was the founder and leader of ISIS. The most ruthless and violent terror organization anywhere in the world. The United States has been searching for Baghdadi for many years. Capturing or killing Baghdadi has been the top national security priority of my administration."​​​​​​

President Trump called the raid on ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi "impeccable" during a press conference at the White House this morning while sharing details of the mission. Related Content ISIS leader believed to have been killed in a US military raid How ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi became feared preacher of hate "US. Special operations forces executed a dangerous and daring night time raid. In northwestern Syria and accomplished their mission in grand style, the US personnel were incredible," Trump said. "I got to watch much of it. No personnel were lost in the operation. While a large number of Baghdadi's fighters and companions were killed with him." Trump said the ISIS leader died after igniting a vest he was wearing. The blast killed him and three children. "He died after running into a dead end tunnel, whimpering and crying and screaming all the way. The compound had been cleared by this time with people either surrendering or being shot and killed. 11 young children were moved out of the house and are uninjured. The only ones remaining were Baghdadi in the tunnel and he had dragged three of his young children with him. They were led to certain death. He reached the end of the tunnel as our dogs chased him down. He ignited his vest, killing himself and the three children. His body was mutilated by the blast."

Distributed by LAKANA. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.