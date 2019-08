Trampoline recalled because legs can break off structure; at least 4 people hurt

CPSC

The U.S. Consumer Product and Safety Commission has issued a recall for the Super Jumper 14-foot trampoline.

It's also pulling the 14-foot and 16-foot combo trampolines that come with enclosures, but do not have reinforcement clamps.

The federal agency says the manufacturer has received 97 reports of the legs breaking off.

At least four people have been injured.

People who bought the trampoline should stop using it and contact Super Jumper for a repair kit.

The trampolines were sold online on Amazon, Wayfair, Hayneedle and Overstock's websites.

Read the full recall alert here.



